S3 Partners Real-Time Short Interest And Securities Finance Analytics Now Available In Thomson Reuters Eikon App Studio

-- The BLACK APP Provides Eikon Users with Access to Real-Time Short Interest Every Day Rather than Waiting for Numbers that are Published 2x per Month --

-- Eikon Users Can Now Access Unparalleled Insight into the Historically Opaque Securities Finance Market via S3's BLACK APP and BLACK MID RATE --

NEW YORK, LONDON and HONG KONG, Aug. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- S3 Partners ("S3"), a market-leading1 financial technology company, today introduced its BLACK APP on the Thomson Reuters Eikon App Studio. The BLACK APP delivers real-time short interest, market-standard borrow and loan rates, and predictive analytics that identify trading and portfolio-finance opportunities on 28,000+ public equities, indices and ETFs globally.

"Collaboration over our open platform is a key component to delivering a world-class trading solution on Eikon," said Michael Chin, co-head of Trading, Thomson Reuters. "By adding S3's BLACK APP, Eikon buy-side clients have an incredibly powerful analytical tool to leverage in their trading decisions."

"S3 Partners is focused on developing and delivering predictive analytics that lead to better investment outcomes for market professionals that utilize the BLACK APP," said Bob Sloan, Managing Partner, S3 Partners. "Thomson Reuters Eikon is a leading global financial platform and is an ideal partner for S3 to deliver its award-winning app."

Every type of market participant, from the buy or sell side, can utilize the BLACK APP to deliver powerful, real-time analytics including the ability to:

See accurate real-time short interest levels on a per share and percentage-of-float basis instead of having to wait for numbers that are only published twice per month;

See how short selling, short covering, long selling and potential short squeezes impact portfolios;

See and track crowded shorts for specific corporate names, ETFs, sectors and indices;

See how borrow and lend activity can impact price and financing rate movements; and

See utilization rates, days to cover and financing costs.

The BLACK APP draws on S3's unique data sources to generate insights and analytics that complement the Eikon user's workflow. In addition, portfolios can be integrated and easily uploaded to the BLACK APP via Excel.

In addition, S3 Partners announced that its BLACK MID RATE is now available on the Thomson Reuters Eikon App Studio. The BLACK MID RATE is the weighted mid-market financing rate for borrow and loan activity that provides indicative financing market insight into what has been historically one of the most opaque areas of the securities market. BLACK MID RATE information is available for 28,000+ public equities, indices and ETFs globally.

Thomson Reuters Eikon is a powerful and intuitive next-generation solution for consuming pricing, reference and historical data and connecting with the financial markets community. Its award-winning news, analytics and data visualization tools help its users make more efficient trading and investment decisions across asset classes and instruments including commodities, derivatives, equities, fixed income and foreign exchange. Thomson Reuters Eikon is a leading desktop and mobile solution that is open, connected, informed and intelligent, and provides access to a messaging community of over 300,000 financial professionals.

For more details on how to access the BLACK APP and BLACK MID RATE, please visit the App Studio on the Thomson Reuters Eikon platform.

1 S3 Partners' market-leading distinctions include: Waters Technology "Best Buy-Side Data Analytics Tool 2016," HFMWeek U.S. Hedge Fund Service Awards 2016 "Best Research and Data Vendor," Waters Technology-Inside Market Data "Best Big Data Analytics and Technology Provider 2017," and Bob Sloan has been included among Institutional Investor's "Trading Technology 40" for past three consecutive years.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is the world's leading source of news and information for professional markets. Our customers rely on us to deliver the intelligence, technology and expertise they need to find trusted answers. The business has operated in more than 100 countries for more than 100 years. Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges. For more information, visit www.thomsonreuters.com

About S3 Partners

Founded in 2003, S3 Partners is a market-leading financial technology company with approximately $2 trillion in Assets under Analytics ("AuA"). Clients use our BLACKLIGHT SaaS platform, securities finance data, and short interest analytics for better outcomes in their investing, trading, counterparty risk and treasury management.

S3's homegrown, vertically integrated technology can be quickly customized so that investment, risk, and operations professionals can "report on anything and oversee everything." S3's data and analytics are seen by over 600,000 global market professionals each and every trading day.

To learn more about S3 Partners, please visit our website and our LinkedIn page. Also, be sure to follow us on Twitter:

@S3Partners@ihorS3@mattuntermanS3

Media Contacts :

Brian D. Bertsch

Public Relations Manager

Thomson Reuters | Financial & Risk

+1-646-223-5985

Brian.Bertsch@thomsonreuters.com

Michael D. Herley

Managing Director

Kekst for S3 Partners

+1-212-521-4897

Michael.Herley@kekst.com