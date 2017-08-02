

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Digital currency Bitcoin's much-anticipated split into two occurred on Tuesday. Following months of debate, there are now two versions - the original bitcoin and a new currency token called bitcoin cash or BCC.



The bitcoin blockchain split, which was anticipated for months, was done in a technical maneuver called a 'hard fork.'



The split came out of a bitcoin group's desire to address some of the issues that have underpinned the bitcoin blockchain, including slow transaction speeds. The bitcoin blockchain is a digital ledger that records every single transaction.



This new chain has a transaction limit of 8 megabytes. Prior to the split, only 1 megabyte of transactions could be processed at any one time, leading to delays.



The new currency was trading above $400 about twelve hours after it was created, while the price of bitcoin proper was around $2,750.



Some bitcoin exchanges have said they will support the new currency and credit customers with bitcoin cash when it appears.



However, Coinbase, one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges, has rejected the new Bitcoin Cash and said its systems cannot support it. According to Coinbase, it will be time-consuming and expensive to create secure infrastructure to trade bitcoin cash.



