

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ride-sharing company Lyft has entered into a partnership with Amtrak that will allow train passengers to book a Lyft ride to and from the train station using the Amtrak mobile app itself.



New users of Lyft rider can use the promo code 'AMTRAKLYFT' to avail a discount of $5 on the first four rides. Lyft claims its service reaches 97 percent of all Amtrak riders in the US.



'We are focused on improving the customer experience, and this is one way we are working to make your entire journey as seamless and enjoyable as possible,' said Jason Molfetas, Executive Vice President for Marketing and Business Development for Amtrak.



'We're looking forward to working with Amtrak. As a fixture of American travel, Amtrak makes it simple and convenient for passengers, something Lyft feels passionately about as well,' said David Baga, Chief Business Officer for Lyft, 'Both companies have a long-standing commitment to supporting communities we serve and we're excited to grow together.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX