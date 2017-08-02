sprite-preloader
02.08.2017 | 17:16
PR Newswire

Global Military Wearable Sensors Market 2017-2021: Increased Focus on Development of Biosensors

DUBLIN, August 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Military Wearable Sensors Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global military wearable sensors market to grow at a CAGR of 10.75 % during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Military Wearable Sensors Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is research on next-generation sensors. The sensors that are being researched for military cover a wide spectrum of applications. Researchers are looking to extend the application of commercial sensors for defense uses. They are focusing on developing lighter and smaller sensors. These sensors may be placed on the skin or integrated with the existing soldier protection systems.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increased focus on development of biosensors. Soldiers on the battlefield are vulnerable to the effects of weapons and chemical toxins. In addition, they are subject to occupational hazards such as fatigue and musculoskeletal injuries. This is because they carry military equipment, food, and essential supplies over long distances. It is observed that soldiers face immense mental stress in most of the missions.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the risk of cyber intrusion. Wearable sensors that are used by the military are highly technology dependent. It takes considerable expertise to manufacture such high-end sensors. Soldiers must be trained enough to understand and get comfortable with the technology. Most sensors work wirelessly to transmit data to a digital platform. Any discrepancy with regard to manufacturing or training could lead to mishaps. Threats from external sources, such as hackers, can also lead to loss of confidential information. This puts a nation under serious security threats.

Key vendors

  • Boeing
  • Ledios
  • Lockheed Martin
  • Rheinmetall
  • Safran Group
  • TT Electronics

Other prominent vendors

  • Arralis
  • Inova Design Solutions
  • Q-Track

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dtwft5/global_military

© 2017 PR Newswire