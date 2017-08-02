

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German carmakers have agreed to cut harmful emissions by updating software in five million diesel vehicles, the German auto industry association VDA said.



The VDA noted that New engine management software will improve emission filtering systems and cut toxic nitrogen oxide levels by 25-30%.



The updating is carried out by the companies BMW, Daimler, Opel and Volkswagen.



'The automotive industry is aware that it has lost a massive amount of confidence,' the VDA said in the statement. 'We must -- and will -- work to regain this confidence. This is a core concern of the industry, and in our own interest, in the interest of our customers and employees as well as in the interest of our country.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX