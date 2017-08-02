BETHLEHEM, PA and TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - August 02, 2017) - Glemser Technologies, leader in life science compliance IT solutions, and Intelex Technologies Inc., the global provider of Environmental, Health, Safety and Quality (EHSQ) management system software, today announced a partnership that will deliver an unmatched quality management approach to medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers in North America.

"We bring 25 years of experience and success with enterprise compliance software implementations to the table," said Ray Glemser, Founder and President of Glemser Technologies. "Through this partnership, we are looking forward to further expanding our Quality Management practices, leveraging technologies about which the life sciences industry is very excited."

The partnership provides the life sciences industry with a truly comprehensive view of environmental, health, safety and quality. Glemser's expertise will be brought to bear to configure, validate and host customers' quality management systems. Beyond the implementation itself, Glemser serves as a trusted business advisor, partnering with each customer to help them properly adopt and adapt their new system. As a result, customers benefit from:

Expert implementation based on best fit to drive performance

Use of the Intelex cloud platform to realize full potential of investment

Minimal customization and lower total cost of ownership

Effective best practices to meet compliance requirements

"The life sciences industry is well positioned to take advantage of innovations in product quality lifecycle management augmented by a comprehensive EHSQ solution," said Kristen Duda, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Intelex. "As regulations continue to grow in complexity, it is crucial to have the right partner in place to accelerate accurate validation. Intelex's integrated cloud platform provides life sciences companies with unique visibility across environmental, health, safety, and quality practices, ensuring compliance is faster and easier than ever before. Together with Glemser, we will help life sciences companies achieve ongoing seamless compliance that will safeguard brand integrity and continue to build consumer trust."

With more than 1,000 clients and 1 million users worldwide, Intelex has helped companies across the globe ensure compliance with regulatory requirements, mitigate risk and improve business performance for more than 20 years.

Glemser and Intelex will highlight the value of their optimized quality management solutions in a live webinar presentation entitled "Successfully Implementing a Validated Quality Management System in the Cloud" on September 13, 2017 at 2 pm Eastern Standard Time. More details forthcoming.

About Glemser Technologies

Glemser Technologies leads the life sciences industry, providing compliance IT solutions and services to global companies for improved product quality, regulatory compliance and operational efficiencies. Founded in 1987, its approach is the culmination of extensive expertise with large-scale IT implementations, international best practices and a thirty-year commitment to keeping client operations running smoothly, efficiently and methodically. As a result, Glemser's content and quality management solutions and strategic consulting engagements drive client performance and minimize risk while bringing safer products to market faster and cheaper.

About Intelex Technologies

With more than 1,000 clients and 1 million users, Intelex Technologies Inc. is a world leader in environmental, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) management software. Since 1992 its scalable, web-based platform and applications have helped clients across all industries improve business performance, mitigate organization-wide risk, and ensure sustained compliance with internationally accepted standards (e.g., ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and OHSAS 18001) and regulatory requirements. Intelex is one of Canada's fastest-growing tech companies and has been named one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures and Best Managed Companies, as well as a top employer by Aon Hewitt and Canada's Top 100. For more information, visit www.intelex.com.

