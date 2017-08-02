Global Neonatal Incubators Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Emerging Need for Home-Based Neonatal Incubators

DUBLIN, August 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Neonatal Incubators Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global neonatal incubators market to grow at a CAGR of 11.94% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Neonatal Incubators Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is technological advancement of neonatal incubators product line. Advancements in technology and therapeutic perinatal and neonatal care have significantly decreased the infant mortality rate and increased the survival of pre-term infants due to acceptance of medical devices like a neonatal incubator. The key players involved in the manufacturing of medical devices for neonatal care are constantly working on R&D, product innovation, and development.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rising incidences of pre-term birth and rate of high-risk pregnancies. Pre-term birth is a condition when the child birth takes place before 37 completed weeks of gestation or birth weight is less than 2,500 grams or 5.5 pounds. Pre-term births can be life-threatening. Moreover, it can lead to long-term complications such as learning and behavioral problems, lung problems, hearing and vision loss, and cerebral palsy. Other complications related to pre-term births include infection, respiratory distress, jaundice, and anemia.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high cost of neonatal devices. Neonatal incubators are effective in the monitoring of newborn by providing the safe and controlled environment. Neonatal incubator includes a heater, a container of water for humidity, controlled valve for providing oxygen, and an access port for nursing care. However, these devices require capital investment through budget allocation with high maintenance charge, which makes the equipment expensive.
Key vendors
- Atom Medical
- Drägerwerk
- GE Healthcare
- Natus Medical
Other prominent vendors
- Ardo
- AVI Healthcare
- Cobams
- Datex-Ohmeda Medical Equipment
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-users
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
PART 11: Market trends
PART 12: Vendor landscape
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
PART 14: Appendix
