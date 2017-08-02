Global Neonatal Incubators Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Emerging Need for Home-Based Neonatal Incubators

DUBLIN, August 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Neonatal Incubators Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global neonatal incubators market to grow at a CAGR of 11.94% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Neonatal Incubators Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is technological advancement of neonatal incubators product line. Advancements in technology and therapeutic perinatal and neonatal care have significantly decreased the infant mortality rate and increased the survival of pre-term infants due to acceptance of medical devices like a neonatal incubator. The key players involved in the manufacturing of medical devices for neonatal care are constantly working on R&D, product innovation, and development.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rising incidences of pre-term birth and rate of high-risk pregnancies. Pre-term birth is a condition when the child birth takes place before 37 completed weeks of gestation or birth weight is less than 2,500 grams or 5.5 pounds. Pre-term births can be life-threatening. Moreover, it can lead to long-term complications such as learning and behavioral problems, lung problems, hearing and vision loss, and cerebral palsy. Other complications related to pre-term births include infection, respiratory distress, jaundice, and anemia.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high cost of neonatal devices. Neonatal incubators are effective in the monitoring of newborn by providing the safe and controlled environment. Neonatal incubator includes a heater, a container of water for humidity, controlled valve for providing oxygen, and an access port for nursing care. However, these devices require capital investment through budget allocation with high maintenance charge, which makes the equipment expensive.

Key vendors



Atom Medical

Drägerwerk

GE Healthcare

Natus Medical



Other prominent vendors



Ardo

AVI Healthcare

Cobams

Datex-Ohmeda Medical Equipment

Others



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-users



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



PART 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/22md4z/global_neonatal

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716