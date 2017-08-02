Photoresist Market Worth 4.15 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, August 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Photoresist Marketby Photoresist Type (Arf Immersion, Arf Dry, KrF, I-Line, G-Line), Photoresist Ancillaries Type (Anti-Reflective Coatings, Remover, Developer), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market was valued at USD 3.01 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 4.15 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2017 to 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse132 Market Data Tables and47 Figures spread through173 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Photoresist Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/photoresist-market-184731291.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The market is driven by increase in demand for photoresist from various application segments, such as semiconductors & ICs, LCDs, printed circuit boards, and for other applications, such as, MEMs, NEMs, and sensors.

Speak to Analyst @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalyst.asp?id=184731291

Semiconductors & ICs is estimated to be the largest application segment of the global photoresist market

Among applications, the semiconductors & ICs segment is estimated to lead the global photoresist market during the forecast period. Photoresist is used in the electronics industry, particularly in semiconductors & ICs, and printed circuit board designs. ICs are used in a large number of electronics devices, including smartphones, mobile devices, PCs & laptops, tablets, and advanced gaming devices. Photoresist is a thin layer used to transfer a circuit pattern to the semiconductor substrate, which it is deposited upon. The increase in demand for wearable devices and consumer electronics act as key growth drivers for photoresist market.

Based on type, the ArF immersion is projected to be the fastest-growing segment of the global photoresist market

The ArF immersion technology is widely used in Large Scale Integration (LSI) circuits. The narrow wavelength of ArF light source and increased refractive index due to immersion assist photoresist users in meeting their needs of miniaturizing products with improved performance. The demand for ArF immersion photoresist is growing due to its unique properties, such as narrow wavelength, which prevents spreading of light.

Request for Sample Pages @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsample.asp?id=184731291

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global photoresist market in 2016. Currently, Taiwan is the largest market for photoresist in the Asia-Pacific region and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. In China and Japan, the demand for photoresist is expected to increase due to the growing electronics industry and rapid economic expansion. In addition, population growth in these countries serves as a huge customer base for the manufacturers of photoresist.

Key companies profiled in the global Photoresist Market report include The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), E.I. Du Pont de Nemours (U.S.), Fujifilm Electronics Materials Co., Ltd. (Japan), JSR Corporation (Japan), TOKYO OHKA KOGYO Co., LTD. (Japan), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan), Sumitomo Chemicals Co., Ltd. (Japan), Merck AZ Electronics Materials (Germany), and Microchemicals GmbH (Germany), ALLRESIST GmbH (Germany), Avantor Performance Materials, LLC (U.S.).

Browse Related Reports:

Patterning Material Market by Type (193 NM Immersion Resist, Positive 193 NM Dry Resist, Positive 248 NM Resist, I-Line and G-Line Resist, and Others), by Application (Automotive Sensors, DRAM, Glass Printed Circuit Boards, MEMS & NEMS Devices, and Others) - Regional Forecasts to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/patterning-materials-market-246266497.html

Semiconductor & IC Packaging Materials Market by Types (Organic Substrates, Bonding Wires, Leadframes, Ceramic Packages, & so on), Packaging Technologies (SOP, GA, QFN, DFN, & Others), & Geography - Regional Trends & Forecast to 2019

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/semiconductor-ic-packaging-materials-market-31363123.html

Subscribe Reports from Chemicals & Materials Domain http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets