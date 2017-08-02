The new product, available to U.K. online customers, will retail from £3,000 for a standalone battery, or for as little as £6,925 for the solar panel-plus-battery package.

British solar developer Solarcentury has augmented its energy partnership with Swedish furniture giant IKEA with the launch today of a new home battery storage solution.

Available to British online customers, the battery can be purchased as a standalone product or as part of a solar+storage bundle that includes PV panels and the battery system.

Solarcentury says that the standalone battery can be bought for as little as £3,000, while prices for the solar+storage bundle begin at £6,925 depending upon the desired size of the solar array and accompanying battery.

IKEA calculates that the battery could help the typical British homeowner save as much as £560 on electricity bills per year. The average U.K. solar home uses just 40% of the PV capacity it generates, says IKEA, meaning that the remaining 60% is sent to ...

