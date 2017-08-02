sprite-preloader
02.08.2017 | 17:46
PR Newswire

Global Injectable Drugs Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.2% by 2021: Key Vendors are AbbVie, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, GlaxoSmithKline & Sanofi

DUBLIN, August 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Injectable Drugs Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global injectable drugs market to grow at a CAGR of 8.21% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Injectable Drugs Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increase in industry-academia collaboration. The key players in the injectable drugs market, especially vaccines market, are increasingly extending their support to academic institutions to support the R&D of innovative products for diabetes care. Such collaborations enable the amalgamation of research expertise of academic institutions with the marketing intelligence of pharma companies, besides providing funds for conducting the trial studies.

According to the report, one driver in the market is escalation in demand for self-injection devices. There has been a rise in the demand for self-injection devices in the recent years, owing to the factors such as the high demand for diabetes and other hormone replacement therapies. Diabetes is turning to be one of the most serious health concerns in the people across the world. It was estimated that, in 2015, approximately 400-425 million of the adult population were having diabetes. If this uncontrolled blood sugar stays for a longer period, it can affect the quality of life and can even lead to a slow death in longer duration. For instance, around 1.45 million people die due to diabetes each year.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of production. The injectable drugs come up with high operational costs, which further increases the final cost of the products. There are a large number of factors, which contribute to the high price of the injectable drugs, more specifically the vaccines. It was estimated that the development of a single vaccine costs around $1 billion-$2 billion. High failure rates associated with vaccine development are majorly responsible for the increased production cost of the vaccines. The approval rate by the FDA is extremely low compared with the number of molecules present in the clinical trials.

Key vendors

  • AbbVie
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche
  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • Sanofi

Other prominent vendors

  • Bayer
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb
  • Merck
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical
  • Teva Pharmaceutical

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Pipeline landscape

PART 07: Market segmentation by molecule type

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m4tb3r/global_injectable

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


