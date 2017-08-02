NEURONES: NEURONES: Organic growth up 10% in 1st half 2017

PRESS INFORMATION Nanterre, August 2, 2017

Heading: 1st half 2017 revenues (after the closing of the stock exchange)

Organic growth up 10% in 1st half 2017

(in millions of euros) H1 2016 H1 2017 growth of which organic Revenues 221.5 245 + 10.6% + 10%

Achievements

Over the first half of 2017, organic growth remained identical (+10%) to that posted in the first half of 2016.

Such growth is due to a significant difference in the number of business days between the two quarters.

Profit (not audited) at end-June 2017 stood at 8.6% of revenues (after inclusion of 0.3% for the cost of bonus shares), an identical profit to that posted in the first half of 2016.

In comparison with the 2016 reference document available in the Finance section on the NEURONES website (www.neurones.net (http://www.neurones.net/) ), the financial situation did not experience any significant changes.

Outlook

Given the slight change to the scope set out in the first press release, NEURONES maintains the following forecast for FY 2017:

revenues of more than €480 million,

an operating profit of between 9% and 9.5%.

About NEURONES

With over 5,000 experts, the NEURONES group specializes in Consulting (Management, Organization and Digital) and IT Services (Infrastructures and Applications). It supports its clients in their digital transformation projects and in the outsourcing of their information systems.

Euronext Paris (Compartment B - NRO) - Enternext Tech 40

www.neurones.net (http://www.neurones.net/)

Press Relations:

Florence Gillier Communication

Sabine Grosdidier

Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 18 85 55

sabineg@fgcom.fr (mailto:sabineg@fgcom.fr)



NEURONES

Matthieu Vautier

Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37

rp@neurones.net (mailto:rp@neurones.net) Investor relations:

NEURONES

Paul-César Bonnel

Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37

investisseurs@neurones.net (mailto:investisseurs@neurones.net)

NEURONES - H1 2017 revenues (http://hugin.info/143513/R/2125097/810992.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: NEURONES via Globenewswire

