London, 02 August 2017 - EastPharma (EAST LI) informs that it will be releasing its reviewed financial statements for the period 30 June 2017 and a review of its main subsidiary DEVA Holding's financial statements for the related period on 10 August 2017.



A conference call to review the H1 2017 financial performance will be hosted by the management of EastPharma at 11:00am London time on 11 August 2017(06:00am New York time / 12:00-noon Zurich time / 01:00pm Istanbul time). The dial-in details are provided below.



Conference call:



Dial-in Number (UK): + 44 (0)20 7162 9960 Dial-in Number (US): + 1 646 851 2094 Dial-in Number (Switzerland): + 41 (0)434 5692 65 Dial-in Number (Germany): + 49 (0)307 2616 7227



Conference ID: 962582



For further information, please contact:



Investor Relations: email: ir@eastpharma.com



EastPharma Ltd - a company active in the manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products in Turkey and in other regional markets; for further information please visit www.eastpharma.com.



