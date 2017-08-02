

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European shares fell on Wednesday as earnings proved to be a mixed bag and the euro and pound surged against a broadly weaker dollar amid continued political uncertainty in the U.S. Banks and mining stocks led the decliners, offsetting gains in the technology sector.



While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.4 percent and the German DAX Index dropped by 0.6 percent.



Commerzbank shares fell after the German lender reported a larger-than-expected second-quarter loss due to high restructuring costs.



Societe Generale also tumbled after the French lender reported lower second-quarter profits and revenues, hit by litigation costs.



Mining giant Rio Tinto moved lower in London after its interim underlying profit came in below consensus forecast.



Standard Chartered shares plunged after the bank posted improved profits for the first-half, but said it would not resume paying dividends.



RSA Insurance Group slid after the motor and home insurer gave a cautious outlook after delivering better-than-expected first-half profit.



On the positive side, Lufthansa advanced after the German airline's second-quarter net profit jumped 69 percent, thanks to strong demand and a robust pricing environment.



William Hill soared after the bookmaker saw revenue improve 3 percent in its first half.



