AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - August 02, 2017) - Bridgepoint Consulting, a leading Texas-based provider of financial, technology and management consulting services, today announced that it has joined the NetSuite Alliance Partner Program. By expanding its partnership with Oracle NetSuite, one of the world's leading providers of cloud-based financials, enterprise resource planning (ERP), HR, professional services automation (PSA) and omnichannel commerce software suites, Bridgepoint extends its ability to collaborate with NetSuite sales, account management and professional services to help companies meet their growth objectives in areas like finance, operations and customer relations.

"We are pleased to elevate our relationship with NetSuite as an Alliance Partner," said Michael Johnson, Principal at Bridgepoint, "We believe this will allow us to deliver innovative NetSuite implementation and integration solutions to even more growing businesses across Texas."

"Bridgepoint is a valued partner with a demonstrated track record delivering NetSuite services and solutions," said Craig West, Oracle NetSuite Vice President of Channel Sales. "We look forward to continued collaboration that supports the success of our mutual clients."

Bridgepoint became a NetSuite Solution Provider in 2012 and has continued to develop a strong team of more than 20 NetSuite business and technical experts, including NetSuite Certified ERP Consultants and SuiteCloud Developers. With experience with a broad scope of business systems, the firm has provided implementation and integration services of NetSuite's cloud-based business management suite to dozens of companies across multiple industries.

About Bridgepoint Consulting

Bridgepoint Consulting (www.BridgepointConsulting.com) is a leading Texas-based professional services firm that provides strategic services and highly qualified professionals to solve complex financial, management and technology challenges. Since 1999, the firm has been helping executives and management teams reduce their business and operational risks, bridge resource gaps and improve overall performance.

