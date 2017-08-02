Global Liquid Handling System Market to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2022: Analysis By Type, Product, Application, End User & Region

DUBLIN, August 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Liquid Handling System Market by Type, Product, Application & End User - Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global liquid handling systems market is expected to reach USD 3.74 Billion by 2022 from USD 2.65 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.2%.

A number of factors, such as global growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, rising demand for high-throughput screening, growing emphasis on data precision and accuracy, and technological innovations in liquid handling systems are expected to drive the growth of this market.

The global liquid handling systems market is segmented by type, product, application, end user, and regions. By type, the liquid handling systems market is segmented into electronic systems, automated systems, and manual systems. The electronic systems segment is expected to lead the global liquid handling systems market in 2017. Greater accuracy and reproducibility offered by electronic liquid handling systems, coupled with their lower cost in comparison with automated systems are key growth factors of this subsegment.

By product, the market is classified into pipettes, burettes, consumables, microplate reagent dispensers, microplate washers, liquid handling workstations, software, and other products. The use of pipettes in multiple applications and the wide range of volumes capable of being transferred are major driving factors for the pipettes segment. These benefits help the segment hold the largest share of the liquid handling systems market in 2017.

On the basis of applications, the liquid handling systems market is segmented into drug discovery, clinical diagnostics, genomics, proteomics, and other applications,. Drug discovery is expected to account for the largest segment of the market in 2017. Increasing demand for innovative and advanced drugs and the rising incidence of chronic disorders across the globe are the factors driving the growth of this segment.

By end users, the market is segmented into biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies; research institutes; hospitals and diagnostic laboratories: academic institutes: and other end users. In 2017, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment is estimated to account for the greatest share and is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Rising investments, growing research activities, and developments in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries are major factors fueling the market growth in this end-user segment.

Companies Mentioned



Agilent Technologies Inc.

Biotek Instruments Inc.

Brand GmbH + Co Kg

Brooks Automation Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Danaher Corporation

Endress+Hauser AG

Eppendorf AG

Gardner Denver Medical



Gilson Inc.

Hamilton Company

Hudson Robotics Inc.

Integra Holding AG

International Inc.

Labcyte Inc.

(10+ Others)



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Global Liquid Handling Systems Market, By Type

7 Global Liquid Handling Systems Market, By Product



8 Global Liquid Handling Systems Market, By Application



9 Global Liquid Handling Systems Market, By End User



10 Global Liquid Handling Systems Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9c54k2/liquid_handling

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716