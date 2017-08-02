Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal military wearable sensors marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists three other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The global military wearable sensors market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period. Sensors play a critical role in soldier monitoring. This involves the constant monitoring of the actions of soldiers and transferring the data to command centers. Sensors are increasingly used to record the physiological parameters of soldiers. This includes the heart rate, respiration, level of injury or fatigue, and hydration level. The information is again transferred to medical personnel who are deployed on the field. The US is extensively researching wearable technology to enhance its military modernization efforts. The country is developing innovative wearable technology for soldier health monitoring.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global military wearable sensor market is experiencing growth mainly due to advances in protection systems. Present-day protection systems have become ergonomic. This calls for the integration of high-end sensors into the protective systems of soldiers.

Moutushi Saha, an industry expert at Technavio for research on defense, says, "Vendors in the market are focusing on selling both cloth-based and device integrated sensors to keep up with the mission-specific requirements of soldiers. They are offering sensors with customized features, and these are integrated into helmets, gloves, and goggles. There are also immense investments made for the development of biosensors and tattoo sensors. This diverse product portfolio helps vendors keep up with competitors."

Top five military wearable sensors market vendors

Boeing

Boeing along with its subsidiaries is engaged in aerospace and defense businesses across the world. It supports airlines as well as the US and allied government customers in more than 150 countries. The company's products and services range from commercial and military aircraft, weapons, electronic and defense systems, satellites, launch systems, advanced information and communication systems, to logistics and training support.

Ledjos

Ledios is a leading technology solutions provider for domains like defense, healthcare, and engineering. The company offers solutions for aviation, cyber security, energy and environment, and infrastructure for civil applications. Under defense and Intelligence applications, it offers a variety of solutions like command and control, enterprise IT services, and data analytics.

Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is engaged in the production and supply of advanced technology systems and solutions for global defense and aerospace industries. The company conducts research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of various military platforms including aircraft, missiles, and military electronic capabilities.

Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall is a leading manufacturer and supplier of automotive parts and defense platforms and systems. The business segments include automotive and defense. The company is producing the Future Soldier Extended System (Gladius) for the German Army. The company is also contracted by the Canadian Army to produce ISSP.

Safran Group

The Safran Group is a leading European firm that specializes in optronics, avionics, and related software. It ranks first in Europe for its inertial navigation system and tactical Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). It is also the world leader in helicopter flight controls. Its product offerings can be categorized as aerospace, naval, land defense and security.

