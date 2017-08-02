

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss stocks rose Wednesday, extending recent gains in catch-up trade after yesterday's national holiday.



The SMI index rose 67.68 points, or 0.75 percent, to 9,122.68, following international markets higher. The index is up more than 10% year to date.



Givaudan, Swiss Holding and Swatch were all up more than 2% today. Sikka AG was the lone component in the red.



In corporate news, SGS said it has acquired Italy's CTR Consulting Testing Research for an undisclosed sum. SGS also said it has bought Maco Customs Service.



Glarner Kantonalbank reported H1 net profit up 16 pct at 10.0 million Swiss francs ($10.35 million).



Swiss consumer confidence strengthened in July, survey results from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed Wednesday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX