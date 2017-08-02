NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/02/17 -- Rising India's (OTC: RSII) Rising Biosciences, Inc., a research and development company focusing on oral and topical pharmaceuticals with strict standards set forward by the pharmaceutical compounding industry, announces that the Company has entered in the FDA testing phase on its revolutionary medical creams for chronic pain relief and neuropathic pain.

These two pain creams will be the first in a series of products. Rising Biosciences, Inc. has retained an industry's leading formulator and manufacturer of scientifically proven, innovative personal care products in anticipation for its testing phase of a full suite of OTC (over-the-counter) chronic pain relief medications for neuropathy, muscle and tendon pain, arthritis, and treatment, as well as its skin serum for scars, wrinkles and stretch marks.

Doug Bowes, Director of Brand Development for Rising Biosciences states, "Our partnering facility is an ISO 22716 Certified, cGMP compliant, and FDA Registered factory that utilizes the latest in technological equipment to manufacture products as quickly as possible, under the highest quality standards. Our team works in a state-of-the-art, in-house laboratory, and with highly experienced chemists for advanced formulation and manufacturing."

"Product samples shipped to dozens of recipients on June 13, 2017 and the feedback continues to be overwhelmingly positive," states CEO Robert Weber. "We can't help be excited for the future for Rising BioSciences and its shareholders. With a finalized merger and products undergoing testing for FDA approval, we are on the cusp of delivering effective, non-opiate medication nationwide; using alternative medicine, including both Cannabis and non-Cannabis based solutions.

"We are assertively driving the Company toward monetization with initiatives to distribute the first two products in Q4 2017. All the while we'll be running testing and manufacturing details on subsequent products in our pain relief and skin serum lines."

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

