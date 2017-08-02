biotechstocks.com: From Biotech to Healthcare Stocks, Here's What to Watch In August

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2017 / Stocks are hitting all-time highs this summer and under the micro-scope has been volatility and price gains. Increased speculation in the markets caused by US politics has lended a hand to the market's aggressive spikes. Curious bottom feeders continue to watch for beaten down stocks and many are looking for small cap stocks to be the ones to target.

Jumps in trading volumes this summer have added to the expectation that this bull market is not over yet. Some of the top trending stocks this summer have been found in the technology, biotech and consumer sectors with a lot of focus on new leadership & corporate milestones.

GT Biopharma (OXIS), for example, announced today that it has added people to its FDA trial. In a press release the company stated that it has added four patients have been enrolled in the company's Food and Drug Administration-approved (FDA) Phase 2 clinical trial of its promising cancer therapy, OXS-1550. From July 28 to August 2, shares of the biotech stock have increased in price from under two cents to as high as $0.0309. Full Report on GT Biopharma (OXIS)

Another stock to watch in August is a healthcare stock, Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. (NASDAQ: MTBC). The company is a leading provider of proprietary, cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services. The company is set to release its second quarter financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2017 before the market opens on Thursday, August 3, 2017. From July 31 to August 2, the stock has already moved up from $1.24 to morning highs of $1.93 on the 2nd ahead of these earnings results.

CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) has also seen an active market in August. The stock has been in a sharp downtrend for weeks but after hitting lows of $0.35, shares of the stock rose to as high as $0.45 on August 2nd. CorMedix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory disease. On August 2nd the biopharmaceutical firm said it held "favorable correspondence" with the Food and Drug Administration over proposed revisions to an ongoing phase 3 trial of Neutrolin in bloodstream infections, and reaffirmed its belief that it will be able to complete the study by the end of 2018.

