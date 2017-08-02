Global Nitrogen Purge Systems Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8% by 2021: Key Vendors are Air Products and Chemicals, Aquila Engineers, GTS, Liquid Packaging Solutions (LPS) & Pepperl+Fuchs

DUBLIN, August 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Nitrogen Purge Systems Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global nitrogen purge systems market to grow at a CAGR of 8.09% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Nitrogen Purge Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is rising adoption rate of smart systems. With the growing awareness about the explosive incidents in the hazardous industrial environments, the OEMs are adopting new technologies, such as purge systems to increase the efficiency of their operations, reduce their maintenance cost, and commit to environmental and employee safety.



According to the report, one driver in the market is ensure safety of equipment. The entry of air in any equipment already containing hydrocarbon particles or the entry of hydrocarbon materials in any equipment containing air can result in fire or explosion. This raises the major need for purging any equipment before implementing it in a process. Nitrogen purge systems provided with analog pressure gauges help to maintain the safety of the equipment that needs to be purged. The screen fixed on the system display provides all information related to the flow rate of the liquid, pressure exerted by it, and the status of the systems.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is need for clean and moisture-free air. The main function of the nitrogen purge systems is to eliminate the presence of harmful gases and moisture from the inner surface of the equipment thus the gas used by the purge system must be clean and moisture free. Thus, the presence of moisture and other gases would add up to more challenges for the process. Instead of removing the gases, they may end up adding more moisture content and other flammable materials. The gas used in the system must be non-flammable, clean, and should be aligned with a non-hazardous plant area.

Key vendors



Air Products and Chemicals

Aquila Engineers

GTS

Liquid Packaging Solutions (LPS)

Pepperl+Fuchs



Other prominent vendors



Airgas

Epoxy Oilserv

Expo Technologies

Halliburton

IKM Testing UK

Vadilal Chemicals

Praxair Technology



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by type



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mkfcg7/global_nitrogen

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716