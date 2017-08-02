MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 08/02/17 -- Saputo Inc. (TSX: SAP) (Saputo or the Company) announces that the nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated June 1, 2017 were elected as directors of Saputo at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held yesterday.

According to proxies received, each of the following 10 nominees proposed by the board of directors was elected as a director of Saputo with the following results:

Withheld from Voted For Voting % For % Withheld ------------------------------------------------ Lino A. Saputo, Jr. 318,847,453 6,819,754 97.91% 2.09% Louis-Philippe Carriere 325,148,702 518,509 99.84% 0.16% Henry E. Demone 318,476,738 7,190,473 97.79% 2.21% Anthony M. Fata 317,901,065 7,766,146 97.62% 2.38% Annalisa King 325,598,837 68,374 99.98% 0.02% Karen Kinsley 325,142,088 525,123 99.84% 0.16% Tony Meti 324,848,472 818,735 99.75% 0.25% Diane Nyisztor 318,219,764 7,447,447 97.71% 2.29% Franziska Ruf 318,471,603 7,195,608 97.79% 2.21% Annette Verschuren 325,084,382 582,829 99.82% 0.18%

About Saputo

Saputo produces, markets, and distributes a wide array of dairy products of the utmost quality, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products and dairy ingredients. Saputo is one of the top ten dairy processors in the world, the largest cheese manufacturer and the leading fluid milk and cream processor in Canada, one of the top three dairy processors in Argentina, and among the top four in Australia. In the US, Saputo ranks among the top three cheese producers and is one of the largest producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products. Our products are sold in several countries under well-known brand names such as Saputo, Alexis de Portneuf, Armstrong, COON, Cracker Barrel(i), Dairyland, DairyStar, Friendship Dairies, Frigo Cheese Heads, La Paulina, Milk2Go/Lait's Go, Neilson, Nutrilait, Scotsburn(i), Stella, Sungold, Treasure Cave and Woolwich Dairy. Saputo Inc. is a publicly traded company and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "SAP".

(i) Trademark used under licence.

Contacts:

Media Inquiries

1-514-328-3141 / 1-866-648-5902



