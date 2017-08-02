sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 02.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,85 Euro		+0,002
+0,24 %
WKN: A2AS5L ISIN: MHY272653087 Ticker-Symbol: 0G91 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBUS MARITIME LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GLOBUS MARITIME LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,851
0,893
19:52
0,85
0,892
19:49
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GLOBUS MARITIME LIMITED
GLOBUS MARITIME LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GLOBUS MARITIME LIMITED0,85+0,24 %