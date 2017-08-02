Global Succinic Acid Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are BioAmber, Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals, Myriant, Reverdia & Succinity

DUBLIN, August 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global succinic acid market to grow at a CAGR of 27.32% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Succinic Acid Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is the rising demand for polybutylene succinate. New biotechnological courses now permit the production of succinic acid based on sustainable feedstocks, such as glucose, sucrose, and bio-based glycerol. Bio-based succinic acid is favored due to reducing carbon footprint. In this view, the succinic acid produced sustainably for the manufacture of biopolymers is gaining popularity.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing environmental concerns. Rising ozone-depleting substance (ODS) fixations, unpredictable oil costs, security of supply, and the need to assemble a manageable worldwide economy are the key driving factors for the shift from petroleum-based economy to a bio-based economy. The development of productive and efficient biorefineries is essential for the creation of a bio-based economy. The cost of delivering regular petrochemicals is comparatively lower than bio-based compounds, because of streamlining and incorporation of multiple production lines.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is the volatile prices of raw materials. The fluctuation in raw material prices is expected to be a hindrance for the global succinic acid market especially when the feedstock is crude oil-based. Fluctuation in the prices of crude oil, over the years, has had significant negative impact on the operating costs of the vendors and their profit margins. Crude oil prices affect the prices of raw materials, such as methylene diphenyl diisocyanate and toluene diisocyanate, in the case of succinic acid, maleic anhydride.
Key vendors
- BioAmber
- Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals
- Myriant
- Reverdia
- Succinity
Other prominent vendors
- Anhui Sunsing Chemicals
- Anqing Hexing Chemical
- Gadiv Petrochemical Industries
- New Japan Chemical
- Nippon Shokubai
- Shandong Yuhuang Chemical
- Thirumalai Chemicals
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by end user
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
PART 10: Market trends
PART 11: Vendor landscape
