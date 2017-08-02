According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global next gen LMS market for higher education is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 32% during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170802005873/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global next gen LMS market for higher education from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Next Gen Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market for Higher Education 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

There is a rising need to shift from traditional LMS to next gen LMS,due to the increase in penetration of e-learning in the education sector. Approximately, 80%-90% of traditional LMS have features that are obsolete and of less importance to colleges and universities due to the evolving digital learning environment. With the increase in technology and the strategic shift toward online content, many institutions have changed learning models from being outcome centric to student centric. As a result, much of the importance is being given to the blended model and rising adoption of CBE along with adaptive learning.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio's educationresearch analysts categorize the global next gen LMS market for higher education into the following segments by application. They are:

Blended learning

Content management

CBE

Learning analytics

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three revenue-generating application segments of the global next gen LMS market for higher education are discussed below:

Blended learning

Blended learning is the most widely adopted form of learning in many colleges and universities. It is a blend of online digital media and traditional classroom method. In this method, the student learns a part of the subject online via online content and other open sources such as massive open online courses (MOOCs). The remaining part comprises learning in supervised brick and mortar locations such as schools and colleges.

According to Jhansi Mary, a lead education technology research analyst from Technavio, "The blended learning approach is more focused to provide personalization of learning to students and enable teachers to focus on improving the higher order cognitive skills of students. By using the blended learning approach, an instructor can provide direct support to struggling students."

Content management

The main challenge faced by any college or university working with traditional LMS is the lack of efficient content management. Most of the traditional LMS use a structured and rigid manner of content management. Hence, there is a need for an efficient content management software. Next gen LMS is an effective tool to overcome this challenge as they enable easy sharing and collaboration of content.

"The advanced searching, full-text indexing, and assessment storage capabilities of next gen LMS save a lot of time. Also, the built-in feedback and rating tools heighten the quality of learning objects. The next gen LMS enables students and instructors to aggregate materials from various sources, including MOOCs, external repositories, and libraries using a single search interface. Some of the next gen LMS vendors also allow the customization of contents wherein instructors can themselves customize the content by addition or removal of content," adds Jhansi.

CBE

Competency-based Education (CBE) is an educational model wherein more emphasis is given to learning and not to the time or duration for learning. This model of education is becoming prevalent in the higher education sector. CBE allows students to participate in the customized academic experience.

The major problem related to implementing CBE is that there is less compatibility when it comes to mass adoption as it becomes difficult for instructors to manage and monitor the progress of each student. However, this problem can be addressed using next gen LMS. The next gen LMS software provides a flexible way of mapping the CBE learning to any program.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

D2L

Docebo

Growth Engineering

INSTRUCTURE

Jenzabar

Browse Related Reports:

Global K-12 Blended E-Learning Market 2017-2021

Corporate Online Language Learning Market in US 2017-2021

Global Smart Education Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170802005873/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com