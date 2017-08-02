Today Arion Bank hf. concluded the sale of three covered bond series.



The total demand in the issue amounted to ISK 3,000 million and 14 bids were received.



The inflation-linked issue ARION CBI 25 attracted 10 bids of ISK 2,360 million in total at a yield of 2.65%-2.98%. Bids for ARION CBI 25 amounting to ISK 1,960 million at a yield of 2.70% were accepted. The size of the series following the issuance will be ISK 12,200 m.



The fixed rate issue ARION CB 22 attracted 4 bids of ISK 640 million in total at a yield of 5.25% - 5.31%. Bids for ARION CB 22 amounting to ISK 400 million at a yield of 5,25% were accepted. The size of the series following the issuance will be ISK 23,440 m.



The fixed rate issue ARION CB 19 attracted no bids at this time.



The issued bonds were tap issues of existing covered bond series that have been admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland on 9 August 2017.



According to Arion Bank's issuance schedule the next auction of covered bonds is on 6 September 2017.



In total Arion Bank has issued ISK 80,620 m of covered bonds.



For further information please contact Kristín Erla Jonsdottir Funding of Arion Bank at kristin.erla.jonsdottir@arionbanki.is, or tel. +354 444 6272.