

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Honolulu, the capital and largest city of the U.S. state of Hawaii, has imposed a ban on pedestrians looking at mobile phones or texting while crossing street. The law will be effective from October.



Starting in October, pedestrians who text or check their phones while crossing the streets of the Hawaiian capital will fined $35 fine, which will rise to $75 for a second offense and $99 for a third.



Mayor Kirk Caldwell cited Honolulu's 'unfortunate distinction of being a major city with more pedestrians being hit in crosswalks, particularly our seniors, than almost any other city in the county.'



People who use their mobile phones to make emergency calls are exempt from the ban.



Accidents involving pedestrians are rising, with many using their phones while walking or crossing roads.



