Technavio's latest report on the global paleo food marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170802005953/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global paleo food market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global paleo food market is at the initial growth stage of the product life cycle and is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period. Growing awareness about the health benefits from consumption of paleo food-based products and increasing availability of paleo food products through online retailing are the major drivers, which will impact the growth of the global paleo food market during the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging trends driving the global paleo food market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Rising trend for the consumption of natural nutrient-based ingredients

Positive impact through organized retailing

Packaging innovations in paleo food industry

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Rising trend for the consumption of natural nutrient-based ingredients

"Natural ingredients are rising in demand, especially in the countries of Western Europe, Oceania, and North American regions. Rising demand for natural nutrient-based ingredients has resulted in the increasing consumption of ingredients such as green foods and ancient grains, which form an integral part of the global paleo food market. The growth in the development of new products with innovative features is also on the rise," says Manjunath Reddy, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on food.

Growing awareness about the health benefits of the consumption of natural nutrient-based ingredients has led to change in consumer preferences toward alternative and paleo-based diet. In 2015, the highest percentage rise in new product launches in paleo foods and natural ingredients occurred in the Americas followed by Europe and Australia.

Positive impact through organized retailing

"Organized retailers have grown worldwide with the establishment of supermarkets and hypermarkets and specialty stores. RTE foods are primarily sold by large organized retailers as vendors in the market are highly dependent on large organized retailers," adds Manjunath.

Supermarkets is a major distribution channel that supplies nutrient-based foods at affordable prices. With the rise in population, the demand for these supermarkets is also growing. The US is estimated to have nearly 38,000 supermarkets, and the region is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Packaging innovations in paleo food industry

Monitoring food sourcing, ingredients used, and applying innovative packaging techniques to protect and preserve natural foods and paleo food products is the rising trend influencing the growth of the paleo food market.

Tetra Pak cartons are the major packaging innovation that continues to proliferate in the paleo food industry. Tetra Pak cartons are made from the paper derived from sustainably managed forests. The major benefit from using Tetra Pak carton is, it maintains the quality of the ingredients like vitamins and minerals and conserves the freshness and flavor of the products, unlike other packaging variants.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Cardamom Market 2017-2021

Global Avocado Oil Market 2017-2021

Global Doughnuts Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170802005953/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com