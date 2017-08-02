Global Digital Printing Packaging Market by Flexible Plastic 2017-2021: Rapid Growth of Digital Printing of Flexible Plastics Over Analog Printing

DUBLIN, August 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Digital Printing Packaging Market by Flexible Plastic 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global digital printing packaging market by flexible plastic to grow at a CAGR of 17.37% during the period 2017-2021.



The report, Global Digital Printing Packaging Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the rapid growth of digital printing of flexible plastics over analog printing. Digital printing of flexible plastic is growing rapidly, despite the challenges. The market shows a tremendous growth of nearly 37% within a gap of 15 years. This growth is expected to project to around 26% for another five years.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is cost-effectiveness of TTP over analog hot stamp printing. The analog substitute for digital TTP in flexible plastic printing is hot stamp printing. Both hot stamp and TTP are meant to transfer ink from a ribbon to flexible plastic substances. But, TTP has a lot of advantages in operation and cost.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the low quality of printing compared with analog printing. Despite many advantages in digital printing of flexible plastic such as faster printing, low cost, easy proof approval, and others, it lacks in terms of quality of printing.

Key vendors



DuPont

Cenveo

Flint

HP

Xerox



Other prominent vendors



Anglia Labels

Dainippon Screen Group

EC Labels

Edwards Label

Graphix Labels & Packaging

INX International

Kodak

WS Packaging Group



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by types of printing



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bgm7wq/global_digital

