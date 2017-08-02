Herald Finance: 3 Stocks Catching Momentum Off Dow Record Highs

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2017 / On Wednesday, the Dow reached record highs of 22,000 marks for the first time ever, rallied by Apple's shares. During Wednesday morning's trading session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 47.63 points, or 0.22 percent, at 22,011.55, the S&P 500 advanced 1.83 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,478.18. The Nasdaq Composite hiked 29.02 points, or 0.46 percent, at 6,391.96. Ten out of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors dropped, with energy index's leading the declines.

Here are three companies that are capitalizing off the momentum in the market: ReWalk Robotics (RWLK), JOEY New York, Inc. (JOEY), and Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT).

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) develops, manufactures, and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. Since the beginning of this trading week (7/31/17), RWLK has jumped over 19% from lows of $1.30 to highs on Wednesday morning of $1.55.

The company is set to release its Q2 2017 financials Thursday (8/3/17), at 8:30 am EST, before the U.S. financial markets open.

Joey New York, Inc. (JOEY), a Beauty and Cosmetics Company, recently announced on August 1st, 2017 that they have signed an agreement with investors to expand their LABB Stores Nationwide.

"The LABB is an aesthetic beauty suite which provides individuals with injectable-only services in a luxury retail setting," quoted Joey Chancis, CEO of JOEY and Managing Director of The LABB. "The LABB aims to provide its clients with the best aesthetic results at more affordable prices than plastic surgeons and dermatologists. We see a major opportunity in this market based upon the results in our first Florida locations. We look forward to the near-term expansion of our footprint in South Florida and Southern California."

CEO Chancis continued, "These financing agreements will help us grow and scale our brand. We plan to secure the best supervising physicians by building a corporate structure that encompasses both the medical and business considerations. We also have plans to develop a national training and advisory board consisting of top plastic surgeons and physicians. It is important to ensure safety at all times and be compliant at every LABB Suite. New products are constantly being introduced to the market and more off label injectable procedures are being FDA approved for on label use. We already work closely with market leaders such as Allergan and Galderma to provide innovative products and procedures, and our growing team of experts will help keep us ahead of the competition," she concluded

Over the last 4 trading days, JOEY has seen a increase in price per share of 76%. On July 28th, 2017 the stock reported lows of $0.30, and on Wednesday (8/2/17), the stock jumped to daily highs of $0.529. Full Report On JOEY.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), the nation's leading lifestyle retailer of western and work related footwear and apparel, released their first fiscal quarter ended July 1st, 2017 on Tuesday (8/1/17). Here are some highlights from their reporting:

Net Sales advanced 4.5% to $139.4 million;

The company opened one new store;

Same store sales gained 1.3%.

Jim Conroy, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are encouraged with our start to fiscal 2018, as sales and earnings per share both exceeded expectations. Same store sales increased 1.3% as low single-digit growth in our physical stores and a strong double-digit gain in our bootbarn.com business more than offset a decline at sheplers.com. We believe our commitment and focus on the store business have helped return us to positive store comps during the quarter, a trend that has carried into the second quarter. Importantly, our stores in oil and gas markets also continued to improve, highlighted by a low single-digit sales increase for our stores in Texas. Meanwhile, we continue to make progress on improving organic search and increasing the site speed at sheplers.com following the technical problems we encountered upon transition of the e-commerce site to a new software platform in February. Despite this temporary setback, we believe an upgraded e-commerce platform was a necessary investment, and will position us well for the next level of omni-channel leadership and contribute to future earnings growth."

Over the last three trading days (7/31-8/2), BOOT has gained 36% from lows on Monday (7/31/17) to highs Wednesday (8/2/17) at $9.74.

