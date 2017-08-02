sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
02.08.2017 | 19:46
PR Newswire

Global Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market 2017-2021: Driven by Increase in Internet Data Traffic & Development of 5G Network

DUBLIN, August 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global next-generation mobile backhaul networks market to grow at a CAGR of 10.38% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is the development of 5G network. The penetration of 4G mobile technology such as LTE is becoming high in the developed markets. The backhaul equipment makers and network carriers are in the process of developing the next-generation mobile communication, i.e., 5G. The 5G development is in a nascent stage.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in internet data traffic. The increased popularity and the use of smart devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets have led to a rise in mobile data traffic. A massive explosion of data occurring due to advanced applications, faster network, and heavy media content has resulted in heavy internet traffic. With the growing requirement of cloud computing and data warehousing, which have large storage needs, the traffic is set to increase. As per Cisco VNI, in 2016, the global internet traffic crossed one billion terabytes.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high pricing of bandwidth. The telecom market is growing rapidly, and mobile operators are struggling to provide appropriate bandwidth to consumers because of high pricing of bandwidths. Consumers are also not willing to pay extra to avail value-added services. There is an increased demand for bandwidth because of the proliferation of stem cells and emergence of high-speed air interface enhancements such as High-Speed Packet Access (HSPA) and HSPA+. However, the operators are not able to provide the required bandwidth due to pricing constraints posed by the governments of respective countries.

Key vendors

  • Cisco Systems
  • Ericsson
  • Huawei Technologies
  • Nokia
  • ZTE

Other prominent vendors

  • Actelis Networks
  • ADTRAN
  • BridgeWave Communications
  • Cambridge Broadband Networks
  • Fujitsu
  • Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/355f2b/global

