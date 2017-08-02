Global Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market 2017-2021: Driven by Increase in Internet Data Traffic & Development of 5G Network

DUBLIN, August 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global next-generation mobile backhaul networks market to grow at a CAGR of 10.38% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is the development of 5G network. The penetration of 4G mobile technology such as LTE is becoming high in the developed markets. The backhaul equipment makers and network carriers are in the process of developing the next-generation mobile communication, i.e., 5G. The 5G development is in a nascent stage.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in internet data traffic. The increased popularity and the use of smart devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets have led to a rise in mobile data traffic. A massive explosion of data occurring due to advanced applications, faster network, and heavy media content has resulted in heavy internet traffic. With the growing requirement of cloud computing and data warehousing, which have large storage needs, the traffic is set to increase. As per Cisco VNI, in 2016, the global internet traffic crossed one billion terabytes.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high pricing of bandwidth. The telecom market is growing rapidly, and mobile operators are struggling to provide appropriate bandwidth to consumers because of high pricing of bandwidths. Consumers are also not willing to pay extra to avail value-added services. There is an increased demand for bandwidth because of the proliferation of stem cells and emergence of high-speed air interface enhancements such as High-Speed Packet Access (HSPA) and HSPA+. However, the operators are not able to provide the required bandwidth due to pricing constraints posed by the governments of respective countries.

Key vendors



Cisco Systems

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies

Nokia

ZTE



Other prominent vendors



Actelis Networks

ADTRAN

BridgeWave Communications

Cambridge Broadband Networks

Fujitsu

Others



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by connectivity



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Key leading countries



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



PART 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/355f2b/global

