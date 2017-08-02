Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2017) - Data Deposit Box Inc. ("Data Deposit Box") (CSE: DDB) (OTC Pink: DDBXF) (FSE: 2DD), a global provider of cloud backup and recovery technology, announces that effective August 1, 2017 Marco Guidi has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of Data Deposit Box, and Siva Cherla has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer and as a director of Data Deposit Box.

Mr. Cherla has over 20 years of diverse experience working with private and public companies. He has served as Senior Vice President and CFO of Brainhunter Systems Ltd., a Professional Technology Staffing and ATS/CRM software developer and vendor, and as Vice President/Controller, Financial & Management Reporting with Merrill Lynch Canada Inc, in addition to serving as a Senior Manager for such companies as the Dell Computer Corporation and Canon Canada Inc. Mr. Cherla holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from the University of Ottawa, majoring in Finance, and a Masters of Commerce with a major in Accounting from the University of Agra.

Management and the board of directors would like to thank Mr. Guidi for his contributions to Data Deposit Box.

About Data Deposit Box

Data Deposit Box, a pioneer of cloud backup and recovery technology, has set a new industry standard by providing the SMB market with the same level of security and protection that is available to large enterprises. Data Deposit Box patented backup technology, known for its Exabyte scalability, advanced data reduction capabilities and ease-of-use, has won prestigious industry awards and has been featured in many key industry publications.

Data Deposit Box technologies and solutions are currently used daily by SMB customers for online backup and recovery, archiving, disaster readiness, secure file sharing, and remote access.

For More Information Contact:

Troy Cheeseman President & COO Data Deposit Box Inc.

Telephone: 647-725-0307

Email: tcheeseman@datadepositbox.com

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.