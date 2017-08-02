Polyurea Coatings Market by Type, Technology, Application, Raw Material & Region - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, August 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The polyurea coatings market is estimated to be USD 684.3 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1,266.5 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 13.10% between 2017 and 2022. Polyurea coating is produced by the chemical reaction of two major components, namely, an isocyanate component and a resin blend component. Polyurea coatings are eco-friendly, high-performance products with no VOC content. These coatings have fast curing ability and can withstand extreme conditions, such as high humidity and low temperatures. Polyurea coatings are utilized in varied applications such as transportation, building & construction, industrial, and landscape.

The building & construction segment was the largest application segment of the polyurea coatings market in 2016. Improvement in infrastructure and development of the building & construction industry in the Asia-Pacific region are factors contributing to the growth of the polyurea coatings market. The transportation industry is one of the potential markets for polyurea coatings, as these coatings are widely utilized in truck bed linings, railcar linings, and conveyor belt linings.

Based on type, the hybrid polyurea segment is projected to lead the polyurea coatings market from 2017 to 2022. The pure polyurea type segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period both, in terms of value and volume. This growth is mainly attributed to the high demand for pure polyurea coatings across varied applications that include roof coat, floor coat, and bonded area, among others.

The polyurea coatings market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth, owing to increase in infrastructural activities and rise in initiatives undertaken by research institutions to drive R&D investments for the technological development of polyurea coatings. These institutions are focused on improving the performance, efficiency, and durability of polyurea coatings, thereby enhancing their applicability across varied end-use industries.

One of the key restraining factors impacting the growth of the polyurea coatings market is their high cost as compared with other coatings.

Companies Mentioned



Armorthane Inc.

Chemline Inc.

Cipy Polyurethanes Pvt. Ltd.

Duraamen Engineered Products Inc.

Futura Coatings Itw Engineered Polymers

Guangzhou Supe Chemical Co. Ltd.

Henry Company

Krypton Chemical

Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Nukote Coating Systems

PPG Industries Inc.

Polycoat Products

Prokol International

Rhino Linings Corporation

Satyen Polymers Pvt. Ltd

Specialty Products Inc. (SPI)

Technopol

Teknos

Sherwin-Williams Company

Ultimate Linings

Universal Coatings

Versaflex Inc.

Voelkel Industrial Products GmbH (VIP)

Wasser Corporation

Zhuhai Feiyang Materials Co. Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends



6 Polyurea Coatings Market, By Raw Material



7 Polyurea Coatings Market, By Polyurea Type



8 Polyurea Coatings Market, By Technology



9 Polyurea Coatings Market, By Application



10 Polyurea Coatings Market, Regional Analysis



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles

