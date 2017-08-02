

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Wednesday, holding near 7-week highs after another decent ADP jobs report.



ADP said private sector employment climbed by 178,000 jobs in July after jumping by 191,000 jobs in June. Economists had expected an increase of about 185,000 jobs.



'Job gains continued to be strong in the month of July,' said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute. 'However, as the labor market tightens employers may find it more difficult to recruit qualified workers.'



Traders will be paying close attention Friday when the Labor Department releases its monthly jobs report.



Gold edged down $1 to settle at $1,278.40 an ounce. The precious metal failed to extend recent gains despite further losses for the U.S. dollar, which hit new 2-year lows against other majors.



