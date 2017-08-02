

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar tumbled to its lowest since January 2015 versus the euro Wednesday, stung by expectations the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates on hold this year.



ADP said private sector employment climbed by 178,000 jobs in July after jumping by 191,000 jobs in June. Economists had expected an increase of about 185,000 jobs.



'Job gains continued to be strong in the month of July,' said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute. 'However, as the labor market tightens employers may find it more difficult to recruit qualified workers.'



The buck slipped near $1.19 versus the euro and $1.32 against the sterling. Against the yen the dollar improved slightly to Y110.



Looking ahead, the Bank of England Governor Mark Carney issues its quarterly Inflation Report on Thursday. The central bank will likely keep rates on hold.



The government's official U.S. jobs data on Friday is expected show employers added about 180,000 workers in July.



