According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global satellite transponder market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170802005732/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global satellite transponder market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Satellite Transponder Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The increased demand for single channel per channel (SCPC) links, bandwidth leasing, and high throughput satellite (HTS) spot beams based on throughput capacity are the major drivers of the global satellite transponder market. The market value is calculated by considering the leasing cost of the transponder. One of the factors leading to the market's rapid increase in revenue between 2016 and 2017 is the increased utilization rate of transponders due to satellite launches planned for H2 2017. Remote sensing is an emerging application area expected to grow over the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio's hardware and semiconductorresearch analysts categorize the global satellite transponder market into the following segments by the application. They are:

Communication

Earth observation

Technology development

Navigation

Space science

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three revenue-generating application segments of the global satellite transponder market are discussed below:

Communication

With the emergence of Internet of Things (IoT) across the globe, broadband connectivity plays a vital role in providing information to individuals. The telecom industry is looking to lease a number of satellite transponders to provide broadband facilities to isolated places as well as across the globe. The demand for video broadcasting subscribers is driving the satellite transponder market.

According to Jujhar Singh, a lead embedded systems research analyst from Technavio, "Satellite transponders are used in various communication applications such as machine-to-machine communication, maritime broadband, and in-flight communication. These communication applications have been growing rapidly, which, in turn, is positively affecting the satellite transponder market."

Earth observation

Earth observation satellites are used to gather information on global environmental conditions and are essential to understanding various geographical and weather-related phenomena. The need to identify potential environmental disasters before they strike and to manage Earth's natural resources optimally have been important factors driving the use of these satellites. There are currently 374 satellites in orbit across the globe for Earth observation.

"Data from satellites provides information to understand the processes and interactions between land, the atmosphere, and the oceans. Different data sets can be derived for applications as varied as forestry, agriculture, geology, risk management, and defense. For data communication, the satellites are uplinked and downlinked with the help of transponders, which will drive the market for satellite transponders," adds Jujhar.

Technology development

Technology demonstration or development satellites are used to test newly deployed technologies in satellites, such as advanced communications, propulsion capabilities, and deep-space navigation.

Approximately 160 technology development satellites are active in orbit around the Earth. The results and outcomes of the deployed satellites can be easily transferred to ground stations using transponder signals. Technology development satellites have about 25 or more transponders to find the causes and effects of specific satellite conditions at regular intervals of deployment.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Eutelsat

Intelsat

Inmarsat

SES

Browse Related Reports:

Global Memory Cards Market 2017-2021

Global SFF Board Market 2017-2021

Global IGBT Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170802005732/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com