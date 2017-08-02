High Performance Composites Market to Reach $33.3 Billion by 2022: Increasingly Used in the Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Pressure Vessels, Wind Turbines, Medical, and Construction Applications

DUBLIN, August 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "High Performance Composites Market by Resin Type (Thermoset, Thermoplastic), Fiber Type (Carbon Fiber, S-Glass, Aramid Fiber) Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Pressure Vessel, Wind Turbine, Medical), Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The high performance composites market was valued at USD 23.50 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 33.33 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2017 to 2022.



High performance composites are manufactured by using a polymer resin with fibers for reinforcements. These composites are being increasingly used in the automotive, aerospace & defense, pressure vessels, wind turbines, medical, and construction applications, owing to their lightweight and features offered by them, which include high strength, increased corrosion resistance, high impact strength, excellent design flexibility, enhanced dimensional stability, low thermal conductivity, and high durability. Moreover, high performance composites are non-conductive, non-magnetic, and radar transparent.



The thermoplastic resin type segment of the high performance composites market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to increased use of high performance thermoplastic composites in various industries, owing to the flexibility of remelting and reforming offered by them due to the absence of crosslinking in thermoplastic resins. These composites offer high impact strength and smooth surface finish. They can be molded easily on reheating. The high performance thermoplastic composites are preferred over high performance thermosetting composites as they offer longer shelf-life, have faster manufacturing cycle, and are easier to recycle.



The S-glass fiber type segment of the high performance composites market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to increased use of S-glass high performance composites in military aircraft for fuselage skins, floor panels, and fire walls, owing to the capability of these composites to withstand the impact of force. Moreover, these composites have low flammability and high resistance to corrosion. S-glass high performance composites are lightweight and offer high strength and increased fatigue resistance. They are used for manufacturing blades of helicopters. As S-glass high performance composites have high strength, increased flexibility, and enhanced dimensional stability, they are increasingly used as robotic arms on space shuttles.

Companies Mentioned



Agy Holdings Corp.

Albany International Corporation

Argosy International Inc.

Arkema SA

BASF SE

Crawford Composites LLC

E. I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

and Company Formosa Plastics Corporation

GKN PLC

Hexcel Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

Koninklijke Ten Cate BV

Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Orbital Atk Inc.

Owens Corning Corporation

PPG Industries Inc.

Plasan Carbon Composites

SLG Group - the Carbon Company

Saertex GmbH

Solvay S.A.

TPI Composites, Inc.

Teijin Ltd.

The 3M Company

Toray Industries Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 High Performance Composites Market, By Resin Type



7 High Performance Composites Market, By Fiber Type



8 High Performance Composites Market, By Manufacturing Process



9 High Performance Composites Market, By Application



10 High Performance Composites Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zn4blw/high_performance

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716