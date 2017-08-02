The global supply chain analytics marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of around 14% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global supply chain analytics market for 2017-2021. The market is segmented based on end-user, which include retail and manufacturing.

The global supply chain analytics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period. The supply chain and distribution management system is witnessing structural reforms to reduce the complexities in the supply chain management (SCM) systems. The international trade patterns are changing due to globalization, which has compelled organizations to revamp their distribution systems. The supply chain network involves transferring goods from suppliers to manufacturers and distributing finished goods from the warehouses of distributors to consumers. The network is becoming complex due to the increasing globalization and business expansions. Complexities in supply chain networks arise due to an increase in the number of suppliers, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers who supply finished goods to consumers.

Technavio's ICT research analysts categorize the global supply chain analytics market into the following segments by regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Americas: largest supply chain analytics market

"The market in the Americas is driven by the strong presence of global retailers and supply chain analytics providers. The supply, as well as the demand, is high in the region. The region has well-established distribution channels for all kinds of retail companies. The retail industry provides an agreeably competitive environment that nurtures strong business operations and innovations that intensify the efficiency and reliability," says Ishmeet Kaur, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on IT professional services.

The US is the leading country in the supply chain analytics market in the Americas as well as globally. The need to increase the operational efficiency, reduce the costs of maintaining supply chains in enterprises, and improvement in supply chain logistics and warehouse operations are the main factors driving the demand for supply chain analytics in the US.

Supply chain analytics market in EMEA

"The demand for supply chain analytics is increasing in MEA as well. Some of the major regions where growth is observed are Qatar, the UAE, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia. For instance, Protiviti provides supply chain analytics solutions in MEA. Their experts offer the knowledge of data and advanced analytics along with supply chain insights to enable informed decision-making, which brings immense value to the organization," adds Ishmeet.

The European organizations improved the supply chain visibility, risk management, and collaboration. The emergence of new technology trends, such as software-as-a-service (SaaS), mobile computing, social networks, and big analytics, will begin to make an impact on the market growth.

Supply chain analytics market in APAC

The increase in the globalization of retail industries in this region is responsible for the market growth. The biggest driver that shapes the retail landscape in APAC is the launch of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Economic Community (AEC). The AEC is expected to implement more standardized and relaxed regulations to help retailers expand across the region, which will fuel the economic development of the region.

APAC is an emerging market in the global supply chain analytics market. Since APAC offers cheap labor and lower land prices, it is expected to attract foreign investors for startup ventures. Therefore, APAC is expected to hold a dominant share of the market in the future.

The top vendors in the global supply chain analytics market highlighted in the report are:

IBM

Oracle

SAP

