HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 08/02/17 -- OFS Portal announced today that Total Safety U.S., Inc. has joined the organization as a supplier member. Total Safety joins current OFS Portal members which include Baker Hughes a GE company, Halliburton, Schlumberger Oilfield Services, Select Energy Services, and Weatherford International.

"We are very excited to become a member of OFS Portal. One of the many benefits of membership is having standardized and predictable systems for implementing our customers' electronic P2P deployments irrespective of the growing footprint, which reduces and makes the costs of eCommerce implementation more predictable," said Darren Flynt, CIO, Total Safety.

Total Safety is the first supplier to join OFS Portal since its change in strategy to accelerate new members 18 months ago.

"This underpins the strategy that OFS Portal has had from its inception where suppliers like our current members, and now Total Safety, benefit from open standards in their eCommerce deployments with their customers," said Chris Welsh, OFS Portal CEO. "We have a number of suppliers in the pipeline looking at becoming members of OFS Portal and implementing a standard operating model for eCommerce which reduces costs for all parties."

Total Safety is the leading global provider of integrated industrial safety services, strategies and equipment necessary to keep workers, facilities and the environment safe. They are headquartered in Houston, Texas, with more than 176 locations in 20 countries around the globe. For more information visit www.totalsafety.com.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, OFS Portal, LLC is a member-based group of industry-leading upstream oil and gas suppliers and service providers. Membership to OFS Portal is open to any supplier operating in Oil & Gas. For more information visit www.ofs-portal.com.

