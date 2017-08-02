Uveitis Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis, 2017 - 33 Active Drug Candidates in Different Stages of Development

DUBLIN, August 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Uveitis Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis, 2017 - Clinical Trials & Results, Patent, Designation, Collaboration, and Other Developments" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Uveitis is a chronic inflammatory disease which causes swelling and pain in eye tissues, mainly uvea. It also affects the retina, lens, vitreous and optic nerve, thus hampering the vision of a person. The chances of vision being affected depends on the severity of the disease. People in the age group of 20 to 60 years are most affected by this disease. The severity of the disease can vary from acute to chronic. The different types of uveitis based on the location of the affected tissue includes anterior uveitis, intermediate uveitis, posterior uveitis and panuveitis uveitis. Uveitis is mainly caused by any infection, toxins which penetrate in the eye, or any bruise to the eye or due to an attack from the body's own immune system. Uveitis can be associated with many diseases including behcet's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriasis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, herpes zoster infection, rheumatoid arthritis and others.



Various advancements in technologies at cellular and molecular level are driving the growth of uveitis therapeutics pipeline. Also, drug manufacturing companies are using various promising targets for the treatment of the disease. Targeted therapy is more effective in achieving good results. The potential targets will possibly stop or slow the progression of the disease with better efficacy and lesser side effects.



As of May 2017, the uveitis pipeline comprises approximately 33 active drug candidates in different stages of development.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Background



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Pipeline Outlook



5. Uveitis Pipeline Analysis By Phase (2017)



6 Competitive Landscape



7 Company Profiles



8 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gh6hpn/uveitis

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716