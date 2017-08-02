Technavio has announced the top seven leading vendors in their recentglobal transparent conductive films marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists seven other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Transparent conductive films are prerequisites for manufacturing display and touchscreen panels for consumer electronics. Consecutively, the growth of the global transparent conductive films market is directly proportional to the growth in unit shipments of TVs, smartphones, monitors, laptops, tablets, and smartwatches. The advent of IoT and increasing penetration of touchscreen interface also boost the sales of aftermarket automotive displays.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global transparent conductive films market is a highly fragmented market with the presence of a large number of both global and regional vendors. The leading vendors in the market are 3M, Cambrios Technologies, Canatu, DuPont, Kodak, Nitto Denko, and TOYOBO. A large share of the revenue of the leading vendors is generated from APAC due to the high demand for consumer electronics from the region.

Chetan Mohan, an industry expert at Technavio for research on embedded systems, says, "Companies need transparent conductive films for manufacturing display and touch panels for consumer electronics. These companies can directly procure transparent conductive films from manufacturers or via dealers and exporters. APAC is home to the largest population of transparent conductive film manufacturers with a large number of regional vendors."

Top five transparent conductive films market vendors

3M

3M is a multinational conglomerate corporation, engaged in the manufacture of a wide range of products ranging from adhesives, abrasives, car-care products, healthcare products, electronic materials and circuits, laminates, optical films, and passive fire protection products worldwide. The company's products are available for purchase through both distributors and retailers and online directly from the company.

Cambrios Technologies

Cambrios Technologies is one of the leading global manufacturers of silver nanowire-based transparent conductive films for the consumer electronics industry. The company is engaged in the development of electronic materials via the implementation of nanotechnology. Cambrios Technologies focuses on the simplification of the electronics manufacturing process, improvement of product performance, and identification of substitutes for satisfying industry needs.

Canatu

Canatu is one of the global manufacturers of transparent conductive films for touchscreens and other touch sensitive surfaces. The company's transparent conductive films are based on carbon nanomaterial called carbon nanobud (CNB). Apart from CNB films, the company also offers CNB-based touch sensors for both capacitive and resistive touchscreens.

DuPont

DuPont is one of the global science and technology firms engaged in manufacturing a wide range of products for the agriculture, electronics and communication, industrial biosciences, nutrition and health, performance materials, and protection solutions industries. The company manufactures transparent conductive films under its performance materials business segment.

Kodak

Kodak is one of the global leaders in commercial printing and imaging. The company is engaged in developing technologies in material science, deposition processes, and digital imaging science and software. The company provides its products both directly and via partnerships with other companies.

Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko is one of the manufacturers of transparent conductive films and provides its products across the globe. Nitto Denko operates via three business segments, namely industrial tape division, optronics division, and others division. The industrial tape division manufactures foundation functional material such as bonding, protective, and automobile material.

TOYOBO

TOYOBO offers a wide range of products through its business segments, which include film and functional polymers, industrial material, life science, clothing textile, and real estate. Also, the company designs and constructs machines and buildings and provides financial, logistics, linen, and information supply services across the globe.

