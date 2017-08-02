Global Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market - Forecast to 2023 - Analysis By Type, Application & Geography

DUBLIN, August 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global industrial refrigeration systems market reached a value of $25.7 billion in 2016, growing at a moderate pace, and it is expected to grow by over 1.5 folds between 2016 and 2023. The increasing demand for cold chain has been necessitating the need for industrial refrigeration globally.

The energy efficiency of industrial refrigeration has improved considerably during the last five years. The innovation in product design of the industrial compressors, in addition to improvement in overall energy consumption rating has facilitated the introduction of innovative industrial refrigeration products. Apart from superior energy efficiency, modern industrial refrigeration products also feature better temperature stability under harsh working conditions.

The key drivers for the global industrial refrigeration systems market include increasing adoption of natural refrigerant and improvement in energy efficiency, growing food processing industry in the developing countries and surge in global cold chain capacity.



Some of the major players in the global industrial refrigeration systems market include Johnson Controls GEA Group, Industrial Frigo, Emerson Electric, Bitzer, Danfoss, United Technologies Corporation, Star Refrigeration, Hussmann Corporation, and Dover Corporation.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s8793m/global_industrial

