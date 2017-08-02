

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures rose Wednesday, holding near $50 a barrel after a smaller-than-expected drop in U.S. oil inventories.



Nationwide crude inventories fell 1.53 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said this morning.



Yesterday, industry data from the American Petroleum Institute showed a surprise build in U.S. stockpiles. Inventories have been falling for a few months, having surged to record highs over the winter.



WTI light sweet crude oil rose 43 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $49.59 a barrel.



Oil held its recent gains as the dollar dropped to a 2-year low verus the euro. Crude oil was up 8% in July, touching 8-week highs.



ADP said private sector employment climbed by 178,000 jobs in July after jumping by 191,000 jobs in June. Economists had expected an increase of about 185,000 jobs.



'Job gains continued to be strong in the month of July,' said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute. 'However, as the labor market tightens employers may find it more difficult to recruit qualified workers.'



