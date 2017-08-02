According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global ultrasonic sensors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 15% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Ultrasonic Sensors Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Ultrasonic sensors are one of the most low-field and reliable sensors in the semiconductor industry. These sensors are designed to precisely measure the distance between object and source by using ultrasonic waves. The sensor emits an ultrasonic wave and receives the wave back after reflection from the target. The distance is then calculated by measuring the time between the emission and reception.

Technavio's hardware and semiconductorsresearch analysts categorize the global ultrasonic sensors market into the following segments by the application. They are:

Industrial manufacturing

Healthcare

Food and beverages

Automotive

Petroleum

Military and defense

The top three revenue-generating application segments of the global ultrasonic sensors market are discussed below:

Industrial manufacturing

The industrial manufacturing segment contributes the highest percentage of revenue to the market. This is due to the escalating adoption of process automation in industries. Industries are moving toward automating all backend and frontend processes to increase efficiency. This increases the efficiency of the processes and also decreases the operational cost and error percentage.

According to Jujhar Singh, a lead sensors research analyst from Technavio, "These sensors being non-contact sensors can accurately perform in hazardous and dangerous conditions. This provides the firms an extra advantage of deploying these sensors for increasing the productivity and also ensuring the safety of industrial processes."

Healthcare

Ultrasonic sensors are widely used for fetus detection and screening as they are safe for pregnant women. The sensor sends and receives signals into an expectant mother's uterus using the echoes to create visual images of the fetus.

"Another major application of these sensors is in the detection of foreign food particles or substances in the human body. As healthcare becomes a priority for customers, having such technologies allow healthcare vendors the opportunity to diagnose patients accurately," adds Jujhar.

Food and beverages

The two major focus areas for the food and beverages sector across the globe are to maintain high standards of product ingredients and hygiene. Ultrasonic sensors are used to check the density of fluids or food mixtures. It is also used to track the lubricant and coolant levels in machines producing food and beverages. Ultrasonic sensors also help in monitoring inventory levels for perishable and non-perishable items.

The food and beverages industry mainly uses sensors to monitor efficiency, safety, and hygiene levels in their products. This helps industries to achieve operational and energy efficiency to ensure safety, thereby increasing the productivity. In addition, ultrasonic sensors provide effective monitoring of processes on a real-time basis. Hence, they help the food and beverages industry to identify the action areas to eradicate loopholes in their existing processes.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Honeywell International

Siemens

Baumer

Rockwell Automation

