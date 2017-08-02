LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 08/02/17 -- X Rail Entertainment, Inc. (OTC PINK: XREE) Announces shareholders exchange with Las Vegas Railway Express (OTC PINK: XTRN) shares exchange did not meet the 60% ownership threshold.

Pursuant to the stock exchange announcement between Las Vegas Railway Express, Inc. and X Rail Entertainment, Inc., we were unable to reach our target of 60% of XTRN shareholders who wished to exchange shares with XREE. We extended the exchange window for 30 days until July 31, 2017 and we barely received 1% of the total shares outstanding. The offer to exchange is hereby terminated.

For XTRN shareholders who wish to participate in the exchange and have sent their XTRN shares to us we will process the share exchange for you and will send you back your newly issued X Rail Entertainment, Inc. shares.

For XTRN shareholders who do not wish to exchange their shares for shares in XREE: We will return the shares in our possession to you. You may keep the XTRN shares you have.

If we don't hear from you and we are in possession of your XTRN shares we will consider that you still want to participate in the share exchange.

NOTE: All shares exchanged for XREE shares will contain a restrictive legend whether freely trading or not, so if you exchange freely trading XTRN shares for XREE shares, the XREE shares will have a restrictive legend.

We welcome you to X Rail Entertainment, Inc. Find out more about us at:

www.xrailentertainment.com

www.vegasxtrain.com

www.xwinerailroad.com

www.clubxtrain.com

Inquiries regarding XREE should come to:

Michael Barron

mbarron@vegasxtrain.com

(702) 481-2343



Media Inquiries should come to:

Success City Online

Ms. Maria Bailey

Maria@successcityonline.com

(702) 271-0591



