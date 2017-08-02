sprite-preloader
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of Commencement of an Investigation Concerning Whether the Sale of Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc. to Cincinnati Bell is Fair to Shareholders - HCOM

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc. ("Hawaiian" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HCOM) stock prior to July 10, 2017.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc. to Cincinnati Bell (CBB). Under the terms of the transaction, Hawaiian stockholders can choose $30.75 in cash, 1.6305 shares of Cincinnati Bell common stock, or a mix of $18.45 in cash and 0.6522 shares of Cincinnati Bell common stock for each share of Hawaiian they own.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go to: http://www.zlkdocs.com/HCOM-Info-Request-Form-ma-5935 or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

