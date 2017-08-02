SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of Commencement of an Investigation Concerning Whether the Sale of Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc. to Cincinnati Bell is Fair to Shareholders - HCOM

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc. ("Hawaiian" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HCOM) stock prior to July 10, 2017 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc. to Cincinnati Bell (CBB). Under the terms of the transaction, Hawaiian stockholders can choose $30.75 in cash, 1.6305 shares of Cincinnati Bell common stock, or a mix of $18.45 in cash and 0.6522 shares of Cincinnati Bell common stock for each share of Hawaiian they own.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go to: http://www.zlkdocs.com/HCOM-Info-Request-Form-ma-5935 or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

