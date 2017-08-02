The global wrist computers marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170802005752/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global wrist computers market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global wrist computers market for 2017-2021. The market is segmented on the application, which includes performance monitoring and inventory management and end-user which include individual consumer and warehouse and logistics.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the global wrist computers market is the increasing popularity of adventure sports like scuba diving and free diving. There is a gradual shift from the use of traditional diving gear to advanced diving gear that is equipped with computers to help divers with the decision-making process. Wrist computers are also used in the logistics industry for enhanced mobility among the workers. The trend of automation, reduction of human intervention in the logistic industry, and increasing innovation are the driving factors for the growth of the global wrist computers market.

Technavio's hardware and semiconductor research analysts categorize the global wrist computers market into the following segments by regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Americas: largest wrist computers market

"The wrist computers market will continue to grow owing to the increasing number of scuba divers. Scuba diving, as an adventure sport, is gaining popularity. There are over a million active scuba divers in the Americas itself. Every year more than 150,000 diving certifications are issued by administrative authorities. Scuba divers are also looking for relatively efficient and safer ways to execute their dives," says Chetan Mohan, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on computing devices.

The region has a competitive market for scuba diving. There are a lot of diving schools that equip themselves with specialized equipment. There has been an increasing trend of uploading the dive logs in the social networking sites, which is contributing to the growth of the market.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Wrist computers market in EMEA

"The retail industry in the region is experiencing a reasonable growth, necessitating the need for proper supply chain management. The wrist computers help with proper inventory management of the stock in the retail industry. Also, the rising e-commerce infrastructure requires proper mapping of the routes to ensure faster delivery of the products with efficient cost management. The wrist computers run numerous algorithms to determine the shortest routes for product distribution. This helps in providing mobility solutions," adds Chetan.

The growth of the market in this region is mainly driven by the logistics industry. This is attributed to the dominance of the manufacturing sector in this region. The YoY growth of the market in this region is relatively lower as compared with the other regions. This is attributed to the lower adoption rate of the technology in the logistics industry. However, the increasing awareness about adventure sports will propel the market growth. There are many scuba diving locations in the region that are contributing to the growth of the wrist computers market in EMEA.

Wrist computers market in APAC

The major driver of the market in this region is the increasing popularity of scuba diving as a sport. There are many scuba diving locations that are being explored by enthusiastic divers. Hence, the adoption of dive computers is increasing in this region.

The industrial growth in the region is also expected to contribute to the overall growth of the market. However, it may not be significant in terms of the proportion of contribution. The region is experiencing an industrial boom. There are numerous manufacturing bases setting up in the region, ranging from the automobile manufacturing sector to the semiconductor manufacturing sector.

The top vendors in the global wrist computers market highlighted in the report are:

Amer Sports

AUP

Eurotech

ZIH

Browse Related Reports:

Global Rugged Smartphone Market 2017-2021

Global Smartphone Market 2017-2021

Global Transmission Electron Microscope Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170802005752/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com