Technavio analysts forecast the municipal water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in CCEto grow at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the municipal water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in CCEfor 2017-2021. The market is segmented based ontype of chemicals (flocculants, coagulants, disinfectants and general biocidal products, scale and corrosion inhibitors), type of treatment plants (municipal waste water treatment plants and municipal water treatment plants), and country (Poland, Romania, Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, and Bulgaria).

The municipal water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in CEE is expected to grow due to increasing population, which will lead to both rising demand for water and increasing necessity for wastewater treatment. There is a significant growth in consumer demand due to rising income levels among the rapidly growing younger generation in emerging economies in CEE. The rising consumption of water by societies is also driving the demand for raw water treatment chemicals in municipal water treatment plants.

Technavio chemicals and materials research analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the municipal water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in CCE:

Cost-effective chemicals

Government funding

Legislative pressure prevents exploitation of environment

Cost-effective chemicals

Water and wastewater treatment plants in CEE focus on the price-performance ratio of competitive products and tend to select chemicals that are either available in solid or liquid forms, which can be adjusted according to volumetric needs. Therefore, chemicals that justify the price-performance criteria best are preferred by customers, and this favors the market growth in CEE.

Ajay Adikari, a lead specialty chemical research analyst at Technavio, says, "Chemicals in this market optimize the longevity and efficiency of municipal water and wastewater systems and also assess the risk of biocide treatments. Chemicals that are considered cost-effective have high levels of efficiency, leading to a reduction of water treatment time and energy consumption. CEE has a price sensitive market, especially in the case of basic requirements such as water."

Government funding

CEE countries are investing a lot to improve water and wastewater conditions from the time the European Union was incorporated. They are also focused on increasing the network of water and sewage pipelines for the benefit of the residents. Governments have played a significant role in facilitating legal and administrative conditions, favoring modernization in water and wastewater treatment systems.

"Sludge from sewage and wastewater have an adverse effect on the quality of water and soil. The European Union has adopted certain directives and also plays a role in financing the construction of wastewater collection and treatment plants. In CEE, the Court performs a check on the implementation of the Urban Waste Treatment Directive in the four Member States of the Danube river basin," adds Ajay.

Legislative pressure prevents exploitation of environment

The European Union has specific quality standards, and there is still room for improvement. To meet these standards, additional treatment and chemicals are required. There are directives that are followed regarding environmental quality standards.

Governments in CEE draw quality standards from Western European countries and improvise on their regulations and requirements. Any chemical used in municipal water and wastewater treatment needs to go through safety and quality certifications. These legislative requirements will increase the overall demand for chemicals for water and wastewater treatment applications.

Top vendors:

AkzoNobel

BASF

Kemira

SNF

Solenis

