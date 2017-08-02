BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/02/17 -- The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL) today released an updated Monthly portfolio statement as of July 31, 2017.

% of Total Net Issuer Name Shareholding US $ Market Value Assets ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ALLIED IRISH BANKS 444,089 2,602,268.80 4.54 AMRYT PHARMA PLC 1,804,917 576,896.55 1.01 APPLEGREEN PLC 198,937 1,248,154.58 2.18 BANK OF IRELAND 272,784 2,276,593.72 3.97 CIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN 34,568 1,918,807.59 3.35 CPL RESOURCES PLC 12,701 88,708.83 0.15 CRH PLC 371,755 13,068,239.61 22.78 DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 418,326 2,352,260.46 4.10 DCC PLC 2,897 254,756.50 0.44 GLANBIA PLC 104,812 2,171,330.82 3.79 GREEN REIT PLC 985,416 1,719,467.74 3.00 GREENCORE GROUP PLC 466,850 1,378,523.20 2.40 HOSTELWORLD GROUP PLC 212,908 824,169.76 1.44 INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA PLC 402,012 53,300.83 0.09 IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC 194,618 1,237,183.82 2.16 KERRY GROUP PLC 13,425 1,213,389.62 2.12 KINGSPAN GROUP PLC 73,934 2,461,140.80 4.29 MALIN CORPORATION PLC 61,980 931,820.44 1.62 ONE FIFTY ONE PLC 1,001,863 2,194,102.98 3.83 ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC 21,273 165,703.46 0.29 PADDY POWER BETFAIR PLC 39,319 3,939,626.58 6.87 RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC ADR 20,097 2,277,593.01 3.97 RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 306,567 6,447,146.77 11.24 SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC 83,365 2,479,021.71 4.32 TOTAL PRODUCE PLC 467,189 1,202,898.03 2.10 UDG HEALTHCARE PLC 45,583 509,404.70 0.89 VEOLIA ENVIRONNEME 55,324 1,247,956.55 2.18

The holdings are subject to change at any point in time hereafter.

Investment Objective: The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL), a closed-end diversified investment company, seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment of at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of KBI Global Investors Ltd, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IRL. For further information, please contact the Fund at (800) 468-6475 or investor.query@newirelandfund.com

Website: newirelandfund.com

The New Ireland Fund, Inc.

(800) 468-6475

investor.query@newirelandfund.com



