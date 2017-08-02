Amyx, Inc. Announces Joint Improvised-Threat Defeat Organization (JIDO) Contract Award

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2017 / Amyx Inc. has been awarded a $189,263,856 (max ceiling) task order by the General Services Administration's (GSA) Federal Systems Integration and Management Center (FEDSIM) under the OASIS Small Business Pool 1 contract to provide the Joint Improvised-Threat Defeat Organization (JIDO) with sensitive mission support services. This procurement was part of JIDO's Enterprise Acquisition Strategy Initiative (EASI). In support of JIDO, the Amyx Team will provide systems engineering and technical assistance, acquisition and program management, JIDO operations support, mission-based research and analytical assistance, as well as support services for acquisition and contracting, human capital management, resource management, security assurance, logistics, event and communications support, process improvement, and organizational effectiveness.

The task order provides a key component for JIDO's mission to enable Department of Defense actions to counter improvised threats with tactical responsiveness and through anticipatory, rapid acquisition in support of combatant commands' efforts to prepare for, and adapt to, battlefield surprise in support of counter-terrorism, counter-insurgency, and other related mission areas including counter-improvised explosive device (IED). Work will be performed in Virginia and the National Capital Region.

"The Amyx Team worked hard on this critical solicitation and continues our mission of quality and excellence, that every single Amyx employee is dedicated towards. I am personally excited to support this operationally focused and absolutely mission critical organization, to help ensure the safety of every single Service Member," said President & CEO, Satya Akula.

Chief Operating Officer, William Schaefer, stated, "We invested a lot of time and effort into bringing the right mix of people and teammates to provide a solution that JIDO can depend on. These efforts build upon our history of helping equip our nation's warfighters with the tools to successfully execute their missions. Our operations team is 100% committed to JIDO."

