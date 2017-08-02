Investor Network Invites You to the NewMarket Corporation Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Live on Thursday, August 3, 2017

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2017 / NewMarket Corporation (NYSE: NEU) will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results of the second quarter 2017, to be held Thursday, August 3, 2017 at 3:00 PM Eastern Time.
Live Event Information
To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.
- Date, Time: August 3, 2017 at 3:00 PM ET
- Toll Free: 877-407-9210
- International: 201-689-8049
- Live Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/15996
- or www.NewMarket.com
Replay Information
The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event, ending at midnight Eastern on August 10, 2017.
- Toll Free: 877-481-4010
- International: 919-882-2331
- Replay ID#: 15996
- Webcast: www.investorcalendar.com or www.NewMarket.com
About NewMarket Corporation
NewMarket Corporation through its subsidiaries, Afton Chemical Corporation and Ethyl Corporation, develops, manufactures, blends, and delivers chemical additives that enhance the performance of petroleum products. From custom-formulated chemical blends to market-general additive components, the NewMarket family of companies provides the world with the technology to make fuels burn cleaner, engines run smoother and machines last longer.
SOURCE: Investor Calendar