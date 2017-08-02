Investor Network Invites You to the NewMarket Corporation Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Live on Thursday, August 3, 2017

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2017 / NewMarket Corporation (NYSE: NEU) will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results of the second quarter 2017, to be held Thursday, August 3, 2017 at 3:00 PM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

Date, Time: August 3, 2017 at 3:00 PM ET

Toll Free: 877-407-9210

International: 201-689-8049

Live Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/15996

or www.NewMarket.com

Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event, ending at midnight Eastern on August 10, 2017.

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay ID#: 15996

Webcast: www.investorcalendar.com or www.NewMarket.com

About NewMarket Corporation

NewMarket Corporation through its subsidiaries, Afton Chemical Corporation and Ethyl Corporation, develops, manufactures, blends, and delivers chemical additives that enhance the performance of petroleum products. From custom-formulated chemical blends to market-general additive components, the NewMarket family of companies provides the world with the technology to make fuels burn cleaner, engines run smoother and machines last longer.

